Expat residents, foreign investors top Abu Dhabi property buyers in 2026

Resident expatriates and foreign investors were the top property buyers in Abu Dhabi in the first half of 2026, including nationals and investors from India, Pakistan, Russia, UK, US, Canada, France, Germany and others.

According to data released by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (Adrec) on Tuesday, resident expatriates from Canada, China, Egypt, France, India, Jordan, Pakistan, Russia, UK and US were the top property buyers during the January-June 2026 period. In terms of foreign investors, the list includes nationals from China, France, Germany, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Russia, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

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It said over 70 per cent of residential unit sales value in H1 2026 was driven by resident expatriates and non-resident foreign investors. Emirati buyers committed Dh21 billion, against Dh8.9 billion in H1 2025.

Residential unit sales reached Dh70.4 billion during H1 2026, against Dh25.3 billion in H1 2025. Off-plan transactions accounted for 89 per cent of sales value and 82 per cent of deals.

Ten leading developers accounted for 90 per cent of off-plan primary sales at Dh51 billion, and ten projects accounted for 43 per cent of residential unit sales at Dh30 billion. In the ready market, 61 per cent of purchases were completed in cash.

Hudayriyat Island recorded Dh19 billion, 27 per cent of residential sales value, followed by Saadiyat Island at Dh13.3 billion, Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island (operated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market area) at Dh10.5 billion, and Yas Island at Dh7.3 billion.

"Numbers measure the markets movement, but understanding the market requires us to look beyond the numbers, to read the trends, understand what is changing, and assess what those changes mean for investors, developers, and decision-makers," said Rashed Al Omaira, director general of Adrec.

"The first half of 2026 reflects a resilient market, supported by sustained demand, clear regulations, transparent data, and a balanced approach to supply and demand," he added.

409K units in the pipeline

The official data showed that residential supply reached approximately 409,000 units, an average annual increase of 2.9 per cent since 2022.

Abu Dhabi Region drove this expansion with annual average growth of 3.3 per cent and now represents 79 per cent of the emirate's residential stock. Around 71,000 additional units are projected across the emirate by 2030, with deliveries expected to peak at approximately 21,800 units in 2028. Development projects are estimated to account for 77 per cent of Abu Dhabi Region supply growth between H2 2026 and 2030, against 23 per cent from building permits.

Investment zones accounted for more than 22 per cent of total residential stock in the first half of 2026, with approximately 72,000 units led by Al Reem Island at 27,500 units, followed by Al Raha, Yas Island, and Al Saadiyat Island. Repeat sales prices rose 20 per cent year-on-year for apartments and 12 per cent for villas.

Six key districts will drive 77 per cent of projected incremental supply through 2030, including Al Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Zayed City, Khalifa City, and Al Hudayriyat Island.