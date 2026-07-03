EXEED by Al Ghurair launches its first Sharjah showroom as part of its UAE expansion network

The Sharjah location positions the brand to serve an evolving customer base across both conventional and new energy segments

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Al Ghurair Mobility, the exclusive dealer for EXEED in the UAE, has opened its first showroom and service centre in Sharjah, marking the EXEED’s sixth location in the country. The new showroom launch builds on the brand’s strategic expansion in UAE markets, where Al Ghurair established two showrooms in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi and one in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing EXEED’s full ownership experience to even more customers across the Northern Emirates market.

Located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed street, the showroom features EXEED’s complete model range, including the RX, TXL, VX and LX SUV, alongside its New Energy Vehicle line-up comprising the RX PHEV, VX PHEV, ES and ET. An integrated service centre on-site ensures that aftersales support is available from the outset, reflecting EXEED’s approach of combining vehicle retail with long-term customer care under one roof.

Commenting on the new milestone, Ricky Mullins, executive vice president of EXEED UAE, said: "The inauguration of our Sharjah 3S facility is a defining moment in our expansion plans, it is a reflection of our ambition to establish EXEED across the Northern Emirates. Sharjah holds a unique position in the UAE, being culturally significant and home to a discerning customer base we have identified as key to our continued growth.”

He added: “We understand that earning trust in this market goes beyond the showroom floor. It means being present when a customer needs us, whether it is their first test drive or their third year of ownership. Our commitment to serving the wider communities in this country is unwavering, and this facility is built to back that up with the expertise, the infrastructure and the accountability to deliver on every promise we make.”

With more model launches on the horizon, the Sharjah location positions the brand to serve an evolving customer base across both conventional and new energy segments. Customers can visit the EXEED Sharjah showroom during operating hours, Saturday to Friday, 9am – 8pm; Sunday, 2pm – 9pm.

For more information, visit www.exeed-uae.com or call 600 540045.