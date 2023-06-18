Evaluating the differences in trading and investing to maximise profitability

Two activities differ primarily in their time periods and approach to investment decisions

Photo for illustrative purposes only. — KT file

By Seraj Asad Khan Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 8:34 PM

In financial markets, trading and investing are terms that are frequently used interchangeably by the general public. In reality, these are two distinct activities, each with its own goals and characteristics. Understanding the differences between these two approaches is crucial for achieving profitability and financial success, whether you are a seasoned trader or a novice investor.

Trading is most often used to describe the short-term buying and selling of assets, like stocks, bonds, currencies, or commodities. Traders seek to profit from market fluctuations, based on their research on technical analysis and other market indicators; while the objective is short term capital gains. Investing, on the other hand, typically entails purchasing and holding assets for a more prolonged period, typically several years, with the aim of generating long-term returns. Investors often concentrate on fundamental analysis, as well as the general health and growth potential of the businesses or industries in which they make investments.

While buying and selling assets is a part of both investing and trading, the two activities differ primarily in their time periods and approach to investment decisions. The degree of risk involved in trading versus investing is also another significant distinction. Due to greater market volatility and the need to act quickly in response to shifting market conditions, trading is typically regarded as a higher risk activity, while investing involves a longer time horizon and a more patient approach, potentially making it a lower risk activity.

Additionally, trading provides a variety of financial instruments, such as futures and options, in addition to conventional assets like CFDs, forex, and commodities. Due to their high leverage, forex and CFD trading have further grown in popularity in recent years. Financial instruments allow users to hold onto underlying assets for as long as needed, whether they be stocks, commodities, forex, or cryptocurrencies.

By being aware of these distinctions, traders and investors can avoid making common errors like treating long-term investments like short-term trades or taking unwarranted risks in the hope of making quick profits. As far as investing or trading is concerned, there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ approach. Both approaches have the potential to be profitable, though they necessitate different skill sets and mindsets. In order to be a successful trader, you need to be disciplined, patient, and able to respond quickly to changing market conditions. On the other hand, successful investors must be able to recognise businesses or sectors with long-term growth potential and be prepared to hold onto their investments for longer durations. It is critical to understand that investments are not always a sure-fire way to increase your money over time, as external factors such as global inflation and conflicts can have an impact on your investment, either positively or negatively.

Eventually, it should be noted that trading and investing are two distinct activities that call for varied strategies and mindsets. By evaluating the key differences between both activities and sharing best practices and knowledge with upcoming traders and investors, all stakeholders can ensure success and maximise profitability.

The writer is Managing Director of Orient Finance.