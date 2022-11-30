Eurozone inflation falls for first time in 17 months

With its six purpose-built sheds, the new facility makes Maersk the country’s largest logistics and warehousing provider, with a total footprint of more than 1.3 million sqft across seven cities
The eurozone annual inflation rate slowed to 10 per cent in November, falling for the first fall in 17 months, the EU statistics agency said Wednesday.
Boosted by soaring energy and food bills triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the rate of price increases had hit a new historic record every month since November 21.
Analysts had expected the inflation rate in the single currency area to fall but the drop was steeper than predicted by Bloomberg and FactSet, who foresaw 10.4 per cent.
Inflation had hit 10.6 per cent in October.
The November figure will decrease pressure on the European Central Bank to further increase interest rates, although its president Christine Lagarde has expressed scepticism that inflation has peaked.
An easing in the speed with which energy prices are rising was the main reason for the November fall in overall inflation, compensating for still accelerating food and drink costs.
Among the 19 countries that use the euro, Spain now has the lowest inflation rate, dropping to 6.6 per cent compared to previous top performer France, now on 7.1 per cent.
Germany and Italy are still running high inflation rates, but both dropped slightly, the former down 0.3 percentage points to 11.3 per cent and the latter down 0.1 points to 12.5 per cent. — AFP
CEO of crypto asset provider CoinMENA reveals the new financial revolution in the offing
'We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step,' Chief Executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement
Adnoc is sharpening its focus on the gas market as Europe seeks to replace all Russian energy imports as early as mid-2024 after gradual supply cuts since Western sanctions were imposed on the country over its invasion of Ukraine
The two UAE cities claim the top two spots in the Expat Essentials Index, and both also rank in the top 10 for Quality of Life, according to Expat City Ranking 2022 covering 50 cities worldwide
The ratings agency now projects real gross domestic product growth of 3.8 per cent next year, down from its previous forecast of a 4.1 per cent expansion
China to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly; Investors eye next OPEC+ output meeting on December 4; EU fails to agree on Russian oil price cap, say diplomats
SIA will invest $250 million into Air India as part of the transaction, the Singaporean carrier said in a statement, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024 subject to regulatory approvals