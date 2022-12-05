Euro zone likely heading into mild recession

The global association of the financial industry assessed growth across countries and over time with a focus on “true” growth, which is annual average growth adjusted for statistical carryover from the previous year
Euro zone business activity declined for a fifth month in November, suggesting the economy was sliding into a mild recession as consumers cut spending amid surging inflation, a survey showed.
S&P Global’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the euro zone, seen as a good guide to economic health, nudged up to 47.8 in November from October’s 23-month low of 47.3, matching a preliminary estimate.
Anything below 50 indicates contraction.
“A fifth consecutive monthly falling output signalled by the PMI adds to the likelihood that the euro zone is sliding into recession,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
“However, at present the downturn remains only modest, with an easing in the overall rate of contraction in November means so far the region looks set to see GDP contract by a mere 0.2 per cent.”
Economists gave a median 78 per cent chance of a recession in the bloc within a year in a Reuters poll last month and predicted the economy would contract 0.4 per cent this quarter.
With demand falling again and scant prospect of an imminent turnaround firms scaled back on hiring — the employment index slipped to 51.8 from 52.5. Unemployment in the region dipped to 6.5 per cent in October, official data showed on Thursday.
A PMI covering the bloc’s dominant services industry nudged down to 48.5 from 48.6, its lowest reading since early 2021 and below the preliminary 48.6 estimate.
Still, the input and output prices index both fell suggesting inflationary pressures may have already peaked, likely welcome news to policymakers at the European Central Bank. The output prices index was a 3-month low of 62.3.
Inflation in the bloc was a lower-than-expected 10 per cent in November, official preliminary data showed last week, still five times the ECB’s two per cent target.
The central bank has been raising interest rates to try and tame price rises and is expected to add another 50 basis points later this month.
“With the surveys also bringing signs of inflation having peaked, the headwind on demand from rising prices should also start to ease in coming months, barring severe weather over the winter, hinting that any recession may be both brief and relatively mild,” Williamson said. — Reuters
The global association of the financial industry assessed growth across countries and over time with a focus on “true” growth, which is annual average growth adjusted for statistical carryover from the previous year
India will lead next year’s slower global remittance growth by recording a decline due to the global headwinds
The director services provided by the natural person or by the legal person on or before December 31, 2022, where its fee was fixed/determined with effect from January 1, 2022, will be considered a supply of services for VAT purposes even if the invoice will be issued or payment will be made after December 31, 2022
More than 2,000 participants from 60 countries are taking part in the four-day event, which will host 20 national pavilions, including newcomers Oman, Pakistan, and Singapore
The event boasts a host of elite specialised Emirati companies and designers along with some of the brightest local brands in the realms of gold, silver, diamonds, pearls, precious gems and classy watches
The factory will also utilise renewable energy sources in its manufacturing operations; Group will invest $3 billion
Qatar's limited capacity to accommodate football fans implies a massive surge in visitors to neighbouring cities such as Dubai, given its status as the leading regional tourism hub
Price increases are to be prohibited until the end of 2023 — unless the supplier can prove "that the increase is objectively justified"