Euro area inflation climbs to 9.9%; EU consumer prices hit 10.9% in September

By Wam Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 3:04 PM

The euro area annual inflation rate was 9.9 per cent in September 2022, up from 9.1 per cent in August. A year earlier, the rate was 3.4 per cent. European Union annual inflation was 10.9 per cent in September 2022, up from 10.1 per cent in August. A year earlier, the rate was 3.6 per cent, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in France (6.2 per cent), Malta (7.4 per cent) and Finland (8.4 per cent). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (24.1 per cent), Lithuania (22.5 per cent) and Latvia (22 per cent).

Compared with August, annual inflation fell in six Member States, remained stable in one and rose in twenty. In September, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+4.19 percentage points), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.47 percentage points), services (+1.80 percentage points) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.47 percentage points). — Wam