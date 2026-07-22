EU conditionally clears Paramount bid for Warner Bros Discovery
After there were concerns about the deal's impact on film distribution in Europe, the EU said Paramount must terminate its stake in United International Pictures
- PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Jul 2026, 9:53 PM
- By:
- AFP
The European Union on Wednesday gave the conditional green light for Paramount Skydance's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery.
After there were concerns about the deal's impact on film distribution in Europe, the EU said Paramount must terminate its stake in United International Pictures — a joint venture with Universal.