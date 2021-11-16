Etisalat launches SMB Awards 2021

Awards to recognise achievements of the UAE business community across 10 categories.

Etisalat has announced the launch of SMB Awards 2021 to celebrate the success of the business community and show appreciation for its outstanding performance and contribution to the UAE’s economy.

This year’s Awards will recognise 10 categories, namely Emirati Business, Women in Business, Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, Top Sustainability, Business Mobility, Top Healthcare, CSR, Tech for Good, and SMB of the Year.

Esam Mahmoud, senior vice-president, SMB, Etisalat, said: “Small and medium businesses today make up for about 98 per cent of businesses in the UAE representing over 60 per cent of the country’s GDP, therefore an important segment in Etisalat’s business. This is an integral component to our overall business and is driven by a commitment to the future of UAE.

“We are delighted to recognise such hardworking, dedicated and visionary leaders who have made their mission to drive their business forward. This initiative is in line with our continuous efforts to support SMBs in the UAE by creating a platform that puts a spotlight on our SMB customers, consequently solidifying Etisalat Group’s position as the preferred business partner of choice in the UAE.”

Nominations are open to business leaders and companies in 10 categories, whereby a jury panel will review the submissions and announce the winners at a finale ceremony. For further details on nomination guidelines and submission requirements, visit etisalat.ae/smbawards. — business@khaleejtimes.com