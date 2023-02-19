Etisalat, Expo Centre Sharjah to enhance cooperation in exhibitions, conferences

The centre will be exchanging views and experiences and developing joint work to enhance ECS's efforts towards achieving the optimum investment of information and communication technology

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of ECS; Muammar Al Rukhaimi, CEO of ESH; and a number of officials photographed after the meeting in Sharjah. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 3:11 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) has discussed with Etisalat Services Holding (ESH) ways to enhance cooperation aimed at developing the exhibitions and conferences Industry.

In addition, the centre will be exchanging views and experiences and developing joint work to enhance ECS's efforts towards achieving the optimum investment of information and communication technology (ICT) and digital solutions with a view to providing the best services to exhibitors and visitors.

The news came out of a coordination meeting held at ECS that brought together Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of ECS; Muammar Al Rukhaimi, CEO of ESH; and a number of officials on both sides. They discussed working to enhance ICT in supporting the exhibitions sector, in addition to reviewing the upcoming events and exhibitions that ECS intends to organise.

Al Midfa welcomed the visiting delegation, pointing out that the meeting reflects the ECS's keenness to develop partnerships and exchange experiences with various organisations with a view to developing the exhibition industry in the Sharjah and enhancing its competitiveness in order to maintain its position as one of the most important hubs that lead the industry in the region.

He also praised the ESH's efforts and innovative services in facility management and digital solutions, indicating that the meeting is crucial to help ECS keep abreast of developments in the ICT world and adopt the latest innovations and the best smart solutions and advanced digital services that fulfil the aspirations of the ECS's staff and exhibitors alike.

At the end of the meeting, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa presented a shield souvenir to the visiting delegation, who expressed his thanks for the warm reception.

— business@khaleejtimes.com