Etisalat, Expo Centre Sharjah to enhance cooperation in exhibitions, conferences

The council will have its office in Abu Dhabi, and will focus on promoting trade and investment relations between the two countries
Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) has discussed with Etisalat Services Holding (ESH) ways to enhance cooperation aimed at developing the exhibitions and conferences Industry.
In addition, the centre will be exchanging views and experiences and developing joint work to enhance ECS's efforts towards achieving the optimum investment of information and communication technology (ICT) and digital solutions with a view to providing the best services to exhibitors and visitors.
The news came out of a coordination meeting held at ECS that brought together Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of ECS; Muammar Al Rukhaimi, CEO of ESH; and a number of officials on both sides. They discussed working to enhance ICT in supporting the exhibitions sector, in addition to reviewing the upcoming events and exhibitions that ECS intends to organise.
Al Midfa welcomed the visiting delegation, pointing out that the meeting reflects the ECS's keenness to develop partnerships and exchange experiences with various organisations with a view to developing the exhibition industry in the Sharjah and enhancing its competitiveness in order to maintain its position as one of the most important hubs that lead the industry in the region.
He also praised the ESH's efforts and innovative services in facility management and digital solutions, indicating that the meeting is crucial to help ECS keep abreast of developments in the ICT world and adopt the latest innovations and the best smart solutions and advanced digital services that fulfil the aspirations of the ECS's staff and exhibitors alike.
At the end of the meeting, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa presented a shield souvenir to the visiting delegation, who expressed his thanks for the warm reception.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The council will have its office in Abu Dhabi, and will focus on promoting trade and investment relations between the two countries
Body seeks to help increase investments and bilateral trade
Hydrocarbon revenues help fuel region’s move to diversify income base
Project's new look is meant to reflect upcoming features of the exchange
Investment provides 8% interest per year
Trade flows reshuffle as Europe and Asia search for supplies
A chatbot, by design, serves up words it predicts are the most likely responses
How consumers are faring amid soaring prices will be a critical topic for investors