Etisalat adds Tesla Model 3 to its fleet in latest green initiative
The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla’s third-generation platform.
Etisalat today announced that it has introduced Tesla cars to its fleet of vehicles as part of a wider initiative to foster a safe, clean and sustainable environment.
Etisalat’s customers will be pleasantly surprised to find their devices and accessories delivered at their doorstep via a Tesla Model 3 car with a message ‘Together for a greener tomorrow’. The branded electric vehicles (EVs) will be largely used for customers’ online deliveries.
Obaid Bokisha, Chief Transformation Officer, Etisalat, said: “At Etisalat, we strive to operate responsibly and transparently by living our inspiration ‘Together Towards a Sustainable Future’. The introduction of Tesla Model 3 to our fleet of vehicles represents an important step towards supporting the transition to sustainable energy.
“Etisalat is setting the pace for innovation and digital transformation, keeping in line with its strategy to ‘drive the digital future to empower societies’. We are committed to not only achieving our vision of digitalising and empowering communities, but also ensuring sustainability in all our endeavours.”
So far, the Tesla cars are the only EVs on Etisalat’s fleet. The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla’s third-generation platform. It is an electric fastback mid-size four-door sedan, which comes with the option of dual motor all-wheel drive, 20” Überturbine wheels, and performance brakes and lowered suspension for total control. — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
UAE hotels ready to welcome Expo 2020 visitors
13,400 additional keys to be delivered in UAE in H2 2021. READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai International Arbitration Centre, IICA to...
MoU will see DIAC and IICA cooperate on arbitration awareness... READ MORE
-
Business
ICE announces record 20,124 Murban crude oil...
A total of 503,567 contracts have traded on IFAD since launch,... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: Dubai office market rents stabilise, says...
According to the report, the trend reflects the growing buoyancy in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,542 cases, 1,519 recoveries, 4...
Over 61 million tests have been conducted across the country to date. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: High-level talks on to resume...
Ministry of External Affairs sources spoke to Khaleej Times on the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Sheikh Mohammed opens 3 new inter-emirate...
Multiple infrastructure projects worth Dh1.95 billion inaugurated. READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light