Etisalat adds Tesla Model 3 to its fleet in latest green initiative

Etisalat today announced that it has introduced Tesla cars to its fleet of vehicles as part of a wider initiative to foster a safe, clean and sustainable environment.

Etisalat’s customers will be pleasantly surprised to find their devices and accessories delivered at their doorstep via a Tesla Model 3 car with a message ‘Together for a greener tomorrow’. The branded electric vehicles (EVs) will be largely used for customers’ online deliveries.

Obaid Bokisha, Chief Transformation Officer, Etisalat, said: “At Etisalat, we strive to operate responsibly and transparently by living our inspiration ‘Together Towards a Sustainable Future’. The introduction of Tesla Model 3 to our fleet of vehicles represents an important step towards supporting the transition to sustainable energy.

“Etisalat is setting the pace for innovation and digital transformation, keeping in line with its strategy to ‘drive the digital future to empower societies’. We are committed to not only achieving our vision of digitalising and empowering communities, but also ensuring sustainability in all our endeavours.”

So far, the Tesla cars are the only EVs on Etisalat's fleet. The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla's third-generation platform. It is an electric fastback mid-size four-door sedan, which comes with the option of dual motor all-wheel drive, 20" Überturbine wheels, and performance brakes and lowered suspension for total control.