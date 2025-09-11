Etihad Water and Electricity and Ajman Bank sign strategic agreement 

Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), the federal entity responsible for supplying water and electricity in the Northern Emirates, has signed a strategic agreement with Ajman Bank to strengthen cooperation in alignment with the UAE’s national development priorities.

The agreement reinforces EtihadWE’s long-term development plans, with a shared focus on infrastructure resilience, sustainability, and efficient project delivery.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Water and Electricity, and Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, along with senior representatives from both institutions.

Al Ali said: “Joining forces with Ajman Bank supports our mission to accelerate the implementation of vital infrastructure projects across the Northern Emirates. By aligning financial expertise with operational strategy, we are better equipped to deliver sustainable, future-ready services that meet the evolving needs of our communities”.

Through this agreement, both organisations aim to implement innovative financing frameworks that enable the timely delivery of strategic infrastructure — while reinforcing their shared commitment to institutional resilience, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

Al Khalfawi said: “Our collaboration with EtihadWE reflects the power of alignment between national institutions working toward a common mandate. At Ajman Bank, we remain committed to enabling infrastructure that supports the UAE’s long-term development journey, delivers value to its people, and strengthens the foundations for future generations”.

This agreement underscores the importance of public-private partnership in shaping the nation’s strategic infrastructure landscape and advancing long-term development goals across the Emirates.