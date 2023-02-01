Etihad Cargo flies high in 2022

The airline maintains a strong belly-to-freighter load factor, recording a 58 per cent belly and 42 per cent freighter load mix at the end of 2022

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 7:13 PM

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, exceeded its operational performance targets in 2022 as the carrier achieved 80.5 per cent on-time-performance (OTP) for freighter departures and 84.1 per cent OTP for freighter arrivals, ahead of its 80 per cent target.

The carrier has also maintained a delivered-as-promised (DAP) rate of 86.6 per cent, a 2.6 per cent improvement compared to the previous year and over its target of 85 per cent.

“Having achieved record revenue results in the first half of 2022, the focus for Etihad Cargo was building on this momentum to ensure the carrier continued to meet customers’ capacity demands with agility,” Martin Drew, senior vice-president – Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said.

“Exceeding OTP and DAP targets, which measure the carrier’s ability to deliver cargo at the agreed time and the punctuality of its freighter fleet against schedule, demonstrates Etihad Cargo’s strong commitment to reliability, building trust and being the air cargo partner of choice,” he said.

2022 saw Etihad Cargo retire the last of its aircraft reconfigured to carry cargo-in-cabin. While a surge in passenger demand impacted capacity, Etihad Cargo maintained a strong belly-to-freighter load factor, recording a 58 per cent belly and 42 per cent freighter load mix at the end of 2022. The carrier has also achieved a load factor of 91 per cent and a freighter utilisation rate of 14.3 hours.

Etihad Cargo has also achieved growth across a number of its eight-strong premium products. The carrier’s award-winning PharmaLife product, which is dedicated to the safe and reliable transportation of pharmaceuticals and life science products, has achieved continuous growth despite a decrease in the movement of Covid-19 vaccines.

Etihad Cargo achieved Iata CEIV Pharma recertification in 2022, demonstrating the carrier’s full compliance with specific pharmaceutical regulations in terms of Good Distribution Practices (GDP), a quality system for warehouses and distribution centres dedicated to medicines.

To further strengthen connections between Abu Dhabi and the rest of the world, Etihad Cargo has developed over 1,330 Iata CEIV Pharma and GDP-certified trade lanes, which ensure the integrity of products during transportation. The carrier’s global MoU linking Abu Dhabi and Belgium’s pharma ecosystem, dedicated pharma sales team and the establishment of Pharma Corridor 2.0 also contributed to an overall increase in pharmaceutical volumes.

“Etihad Cargo’s customers have benefited from increased belly capacity on widebody passenger flights to key destinations, including Bangkok, Brussels, Dublin, Guangzhou, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, London, Madrid, New York, Singapore and Vienna,” said Drew. “The carrier also introduced additional freighter capacity, launching new services from Chennai and Shanghai. Through continuous review of its network, Etihad Cargo has responded to increased capacity demand with agility. The carrier will continue to work closely with its partners and customers so it can add capacity to meet evolving customer requirements and market conditions.”

Etihad Cargo has built depth into its network and operates services to 68 destinations around the world. Via its expansive road feeder services network, the carrier further connects 132 origin stations with 290 destination stations across the UAE, GCC, Europe, North America, Japan, India and Australia via a fleet of over 30,000 trucks.

In addition to expanding its global footprint, Etihad Cargo took strides in its digitalisation journey in 2022. The carrier further enhanced its online booking portal and launched a Mandarin version of its website and booking portal to better meet the needs of customers in China, a key market for Etihad Cargo.

New updates, including enhanced shipment tracking, automated dashboards, customised news feeds and look-to-book features, have resulted in 39.3 per cent of online bookings being made through the online booking portal. About 94.1 per cent of all online bookings in China are completed via the portal.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

• Etihad Cargo has achieved 80.5 per cent OTP for freighter departures and 84.1 per cent OTP for freighter arrivals, ahead of its 80 per cent target

• The carrier surpassed its 85 per cent DAP target, achieving 86.6 per cent

• PharmaLife performance continued to outpace previous years, driven by the launch of new product features, a commitment to world-class standards and the establishment of Pharma Corridor 2.0

• About 6 per cent more horses were moved via the carrier’s SkyStables product compared to the previous year

• The carrier received 25 awards in 2022 in recognition of its operational performance and contribution to pharmaceutical transportation, innovation, sustainability and CSR within the air cargo sector

— business@khaleejtimes.com