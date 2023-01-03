Etihad Cargo expands capacity offering to US

From April 24, 2023, Etihad will fly from Abu Dhabi to New York twice a day, seven days a week, offering a total of 14 weekly non-stop services to John F. Kennedy International Airport

Etihad Cargo will offer a total of 28 widebody passenger flights and two freighter flights weekly from the United States. With the introduction of additional services, Etihad Cargo will offer over 600 tonnes of cargo capacity out of the US per week. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 5:30 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 5:31 PM

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, will further reinforce its commitment to the US market with the introduction of an additional three weekly flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) from April 24, 2023. The additional flights will bring Etihad Cargo’s total cargo capacity to over 600 tons out of the US per week.

The flights will be operated with both Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, two of the most efficient in the world, with significantly less fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous-generation twin aisle aircraft.

“The introduction of double-daily direct flights from our Abu Dhabi hub to New York comes in response to increased demand from customers, and Etihad Cargo will continue to explore opportunities to expand its global network and introduce the required capacity,” said Martin Drew, senior vice-president Global Sales and Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group.

“The addition of more flights per day to New York combined with Etihad Cargo’s services to other key US destinations and comprehensive road feeder service network will enable Etihad Cargo to fully support its customers in the transportation of their cargo to online and offline locations throughout this key market.”

Etihad Cargo currently operates 11 flights per week to John F. Kennedy International Airport, which will increase to 14 weekly flights on 24 April 2023, and daily flights to Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Dulles International Airport, Washington. Etihad Cargo also operates two dedicated Boeing 777 freighter flights per week to Chicago via Amsterdam, supported by an offline network.

