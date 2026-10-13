Etihad cancels all Riyadh flights until October 19 amid airport closure

Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh until October 19 in the wake of the Saudi capital’s airport closure due to the Houthi attacks.

Citing “regional disruption”, the UAE national carrier also cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah and Dammam until October 14.

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The extension follows days of disruption at the Saudi capital’s main airport.

A NOTAM says Riyadh airport will remain closed until October 17, and the Saudi aviation authority has confirmed fresh injuries in an attack on Sunday.

Flights across Saudi Arabia have been severely disrupted following a series of Houthi attacks on airports, forcing airlines to cancel services, suspend operations and warn passengers of further changes.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has been the hardest hit, with repeated attacks prompting operational suspensions and widespread cancellations. The attacks have also affected airports in Jeddah, Dammam and other parts of the kingdom. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for several strikes.

Due to the regional situation, Air France suspended Dubai and Riyadh flights until October 31.

The French carrier said it was monitoring developments in the region in real time and had decided to extend the suspension of services to the two Gulf cities through the end of October.

Travellers have been advised to check flight status directly with airlines before heading to airports. Further cancellations and schedule changes remain possible as carriers assess security conditions and await updates from aviation authorities.

Air France added that affected passengers were being contacted individually and would be informed about the arrangements for their journeys.

Etihad Airways also urged passengers to check the latest status of their flights at etihad.com and to confirm their booking status before travelling to the airport. Passengers can contact the airline through the help section of its website, which lists local phone numbers, live chat and social media accounts.