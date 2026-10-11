Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi–Riyadh flights till October 12 as airport disruption continues

Etihad Airways has cancelled eight flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on 11 and 12 October, citing operational disruption at King Khalid International Airport (RUH).

Six services are affected on Sunday, covering three round trips between Zayed International Airport (AUH) and the Saudi capital. A further round trip, EY551 and EY552, is cancelled on Monday.

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The airline said the situation “remains dynamic” and that further changes are possible. It urged passengers to check the latest status of their flight at etihad.com.

Twelve people were killed in an attack that targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) announced.

The fatalities included 4 Saudi citizens and 8 expatriate residents. Saturday’s deadly attack also left 309 people injured, including individuals in critical condition.

Affected flights

11 October

EY551: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

EY552: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

EY555: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

EY556: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

EY559: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

EY560: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

12 October

EY551: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

EY552: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

Etihad advised guests to check their flight status on its website before travelling to the airport. Riyadh airport has also issued a travel alert asking passengers to contact their airlines directly and confirm their flight status before heading to the terminal.

The latest cancellations extend a run of disruption on the route. Etihad had already cancelled eight flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh scheduled for 9 and 10 October.

The disruption follows a series of attacks on King Khalid International Airport.

Etihad apologised for the inconvenience and said its teams were doing their best to help affected guests with their travel arrangements. Passengers can reach the airline through the contact page on its website, which lists local phone numbers, live chat and social media accounts.