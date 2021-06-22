Etihad Airways to commence service to Vienna
Travellers visiting Vienna will enjoy centuries old culture and breathtaking scenery.
Etihad Airways will launch flights to Vienna this summer with fares starting from Dh1,995. The service will operate twice weekly using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from July 18, 2021.
The new service has been conveniently timed to arrive early morning in Vienna to provide travellers between the UAE and Austria an ideal weekend getaway. Travellers visiting Vienna will enjoy centuries old culture and breathtaking scenery. The Austrian capital has been consistently voted the world’s most livable city.
For Etihad Guest Members wanting to redeem their well-earned miles, Vienna is the ideal destination. Members have access to best value seats with their miles, plus countless hotel and car partners to suit their travel needs.
Austria is currently open to nationals and residents of Austria, residents of Schengen-member states and Switzerland, business travellers and students.
To simplify the travel experience and provide additional peace of mind, Etihad recently launched Verified to Fly, allowing guests to validate their Covid-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport.
Travellers who use Verified to Fly can enjoy fast track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated Verified to Fly desk for a quicker and smoother experience.
To use the Verified to Fly service, guests can sign-up by visiting Manage my Booking and will receive further information on how to submit their documents. — business@khaleejtimes.com
