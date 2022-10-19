Etihad Airways gets new CEO after wealth fund ADQ takeover

Cross-border e-commerce enabler platform MyUS will be fully integrated into Aramex’s business, operating as a business unit within the company’s courier business segment
Abu Dhabi state carrier Etihad’s parent company has appointed Antonoaldo Neves as its new chief executive officer, replacing Tony Douglas, after the emirate’s government transferred Etihad’s ownership to wealth fund ADQ, ADQ said on Wednesday.
Douglas, Etihad’s CEO since 2018, who ADQ said has decided to pursue another unspecified opportunity, will serve as an adviser to the board of ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Services Company.
Neves was CEO and a board member of TAP, Portugal’s national carrier. — Reuters
The acquisition of a 100 per cent interest in Skyborn Renewables provides GIP and co-investors, including Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor managing a global portfolio of assets valued at $284 billion
The agreement provides a framework for further co-operation between the two authorities on regulation, policy and trends in financial services and markets
India-UAE Trade Bridge event highlighted robust bilateral trade ties between the two nations and efforts to boost trade and investment opportunities
After a strong Q3, Dubai real estate is all set to grow further and post record high numbers in the fourth quarter to finish the year on high note
Both currencies would remain under pressure in the short term due to the global economic slowdown, inflationary pressure and higher energy costs
MA Yusuffali, Joy Alukkas and Micky Jagtiani retain their place in the prestigious Forbes list of 100 richest that was topped by Gautam Adani
The pound sank further as the country, led by a caretaker government, heads into presidential elections next month with a divided parliament that has repeatedly failed to reach a consensus on a new leader