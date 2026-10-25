Etihad Airways extends flight cancellations to Saudi amid Houthi attacks

Etihad Airways has extended its flight cancellations to several Saudi airports as the Kingdom continues to face threats and attacks by Houthi rebels.

The carrier said that all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam have been cancelled until November 5, while flights EY601, EY602, EY603, and EY604 between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah have been cancelled, also until November 5.

Meanwhile, flights EY 615 and EY 611 between the two cities are still operational, according to Etihad’s flight tracker.

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“The situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible,” Etihad said in statement. It added that travellers should continue checking their flight’s latest status on Etihad’s website, and that Etihad’s team are “doing their best to assist affected guests with their travel arrangements.”

Saudi airports have been repeatedly targeted by the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group, which thus far has killed 21 people since the start of October, according to Saudi authorities.

One missile strike on Riyadh's international airport on 10 October killed 13 people and injured 308 others — the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade, the BBC reported.

Early on Sunday, the Houthi’s renewed their warning against ​using Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, hours after ‌the airport announced it will designate two terminals for flights following a suspension earlier this month.