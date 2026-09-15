Etihad Airways, Etihad Rail sign deal to integrate bookings, station services

Etihad Airways and Etihad Rail have signed an agreement to integrate their services including development of integrated air and rail booking experiences, shuttle links and station-based passenger services for a more seamless end-to-end travel experiences for passengers.

Under the agreement, the two firms will also study improving connectivity between Zayed International Airport and the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Passenger Station through dedicated shuttle services, enabling smoother transfers between the airport and the national railway network and enhancing multimodal travel integration.

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“Etihad Airways plays a unique role in bringing millions of visitors to Abu Dhabi each year and our partnership with Etihad Rail reflects a shared ambition to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global destination. Through this partnership with Etihad Rail, we will explore new opportunities to link air travel with destinations across the UAE, supporting tourism growth, creating greater convenience for travellers and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic development,” said Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer, Etihad Airways.

Azza AlSuwaidi, chief operating officer, Etihad Rail, said the UAE continues to develop an integrated national transport system that keeps pace with its comprehensive development journey and supports its future ambitions, recognising that the future of transport lies in the integration of different modes of mobility.

“Since the launch of passenger rail services earlier this year, Etihad Rail has continued to strengthen the role of the national railway network in connecting cities and regions across the UAE, while providing a smoother mobility experience for residents and visitors,” said AlSuwaidi.

Etihad Rail is set to transform travel and freight movement across the UAE with its 900-kilometre national railway network linking 11 cities and regions across all seven emirates. Passenger services began with the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route in June 2026 and are being expanded in phases, with Dubai’s Al Yalayis station and Al Dhaid station in Sharjah scheduled to open soon.