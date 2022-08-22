Etihad Airways boosts flights to New York-JFK this winter

All eyes on central bank’s monetary policy meeting on Monday and the IMF executive board’s meeting on August 29
Etihad Airways has increased flights to New York as the airline will add four weekly flights from Abu Dhabi from November 15, providing a total of 11 weekly non-stop services to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).
The new flights will be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, while existing daily services will continue on Etihad’s new Airbus A350 aircraft, which has been deployed on the New York route since June. These aircraft types are two of the most efficient in the world, with significantly less fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous-generation twin aisle aircraft.
Alex Featherstone, vice-president for network planning and alliances, said Etihad is enhancing its schedule this winter to provide even more options for our guests across key business and leisure destinations in our global network.
“Our New York service continues to perform strongly, and having already experienced record passenger demand this summer, Etihad is excited to be investing further in this market by building on frequency levels ahead of the peak winter travel period.”
Etihad passengers travelling to the US will be able to take advantage of Etihad’s US pre-clearance facility, the only United States Customs and Border Protection facility in the Middle East. This allows passengers bound for the United States to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board their flight, avoiding immigration and queues on arrival in the US.
With 11 flights per week to New York-JFK, and daily services to Chicago and Washington, Etihad will offer a total of 25 weekly services this winter between Abu Dhabi and the United States, and over 50 per cent more premium seats than in the previous winter 2021 season.
