Etihad Airways awarded five-stars by Apex
The Apex official airline ratings were created based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback.
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has been officially rated a five-star global airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (Apex). The award was presented to the airline at the virtual Apex award ceremony, part of the FTE Apex virtual expo.
The Apex official airline ratings were created based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through Apex’s partnership with TripIt from Concur, the world’s highest-rated travel-organising app. Using a five-star scale, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world. The Apex official airline ratings were independently certified by a professional external auditing company.
Terry Daly, executive director guest experience, brand & marketing, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “The entire Etihad team is honoured to be recognised by Apex as a five-star airline in the 2021 Official Airline Ratings. This would always be a special achievement, but in 2020, it is even more rewarding. This year has challenged the aviation industry in ways we could never have imagined. Yet throughout it all, Etihad’s talented and professional team, has made us proud.”
Etihad has led the industry’s response to the pandemic, with the introduction of the Etihad Wellness programme, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey. This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who are available to support passengers online, at the airport, and on board.
In order to ensure complete peace of mind for its guests, Etihad is the only airline in the world requiring 100 per cent of its passengers to show a negative PCR test before travelling and then retesting on arrival. Etihad also provides Covid-19 wellness insurance to all guests, no exceptions, as further evidence of its commitment to passenger safety and wellbeing.
“Etihad’s commitment to our guests is at the heart of everything we do, and this five-star rating is testament to our efforts. Etihad is grateful to Apex for recognising the lengths we have gone to keep our guests safe and well,” said Daly.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Etihad Airways awarded five-stars by Apex
The Apex official airline ratings were created based on neutral,... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Travel plans back on track for UAE residents
Over 80% of residents said that their fondest memories were made... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Organisations need better protection against...
Securing the digital infrastructure in a distributed working... READ MORE
-
News
UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in petroleum and...
Ministries of both countries hold working group meeting to discuss... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
Vaccine a confidence booster, say those who have taken the vaccine. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews