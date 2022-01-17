Estonian-Emirati business forum launched at SRTI Park

Supplied photo

Partnership in the field of digital transformation in the two countries was discussed in the presence of the leading Estonian digital companies, digital governance and cybersecurity.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 3:31 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 3:33 PM

The Sharjah Research and Technology Innovation Park (SRTI Park) , in cooperation with the Information Technology Organisation 'ITL Estonia', organised the UAE-Estonia Business Forum for Innovation, in the presence of Kirsti Kaljulaid, former President of Estonia, Jan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE, and Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Park For research, technology and innovation, and a number of CEOs of major Estonian companies in the fields of energy, smart cities, transportation and digitalisation, and representatives of the public and private sectors, including businessmen and investors.

The forum was held in the conference hall at SRTI Park's headquarters, to shed light on the society's keenness in keeping pace with the latest global developments to employ modern technologies and innovative digital government solutions in a way that enhances Sharjah's leading position and supports its competitiveness in all fields of knowledge. The forum also aims to explore the advanced business environment that supports investment in Sharjah.

During the forum sessions, the partnership in the field of digital transformation in the two countries was discussed in the presence of the leading Estonian digital companies, digital governance and cybersecurity.

The speakers also discussed the best practices, pioneering experiences and the most important developments related to enriching the customer experience and developing digital solutions, data and modern technologies, especially artificial intelligence Technology and digital transactions Technology “Blockchain”.

Al Mahmoudi expressed his happiness in holding this forum and this innovative investment rapprochement with Estonia. Al Mahmoudi emphasised that a number of delegations from Estonia visited the complex in the past weeks, and this reflects Sharjah’s position as the capital of innovation and research.

The delegation listened to an introductory explanation about the SRTI Park and the most important features, services and facilities it provides to investors and its future plans through a presentation that addressed the most important investments that the complex incubated as a result of world-class services in an ideal investment environment that helps companies and innovative investments to grow and prosper.

The forum sessions also started with a welcome speech by Jan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE, followed by a short presentation from the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office 'Invest in Sharjah' by Marwan Al-Ajlah, Director of the Sharjah Investor Services Center "Said".

After the forum sessions ended, the complex organised a tour for the forum’s guests and participants to the headquarters of the complex and its various facilities. The participants visited the Middle East Test Centre for Smart Manufacturing or what is called additive manufacturing, which includes the latest technologies and applied research laboratories in several fields, in addition to the Maker Space complex’s business centre, which It was called "Sharjah Open Lab for Innovation SOILAB" as the first incubator for start-ups and innovative businesses in Sharjah

The delegation from Estonia expressed their admiration for what they saw of the distinguished achievements and capabilities of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, and the opportunities and facilities it offers that encourage investors to be there. Praising its world-class facilities, logistics services and distinguished facilities for investors, capital owners and those interested, which are considered a catalyst for strengthening cooperation and attracting investment. — business@khaleejtimes.com