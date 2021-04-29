- EVENTS
eSehati will cater to Middle East and Africa in Q4
The platform helps connect with the best Emirati doctors of various specialities.
The UAE-based startup eSehati, specialising in offering second opinions for medical treatment, will be expanding in the region by the end of fourth-quarter, said Dr Ahmad Al Amadi, founder, eSehati.
The startup, which went live in December 2020 has close to 700 registered users. “Currently we are on bootstrap mode and the investments are from personal savings. We went ahead and made the investment since there was no single platform exclusively for medical second opinion in UAE and the company was formed to fill that gap. eSehati is the only platform where one can connect with the best Emirati doctors of various specialities,” said Al Amadi.
“Since we are a 100 per cent digital player, geographic boundaries are no constraint for us to spread to other markets. 2021 being the first year for us we prefer to move ahead slowly and by 2022 we will be in hyper growth mode with world’s leading doctors on our platform rendering their services to our customers and we will be ensuring our presence in Asian and US markets.”
eSehati currently has two Covid-19 experts on board Dr Bassam Mahboub (Pulmnologist) and Dr Fatma Mohammed Al Jassim (Pediatric Pulmnologist) where the Covid-19 related queries are answered online.
Al Amadi realised the need in the community for expert advice as patients want trusted second opinions for their conditions specially when they decide to go for major surgery. It also was clear that insurance companies also desperately needed trusted physicians for second opinions before giving approvals for costly procedures. The thought for the need of a platform didn’t happen on a single day. eSehati as a product was a culmination of the thought process over a period of time. The product was test launched on December 2020 among a set of selected physicians and a few of Dr Ahmad’s patients at his clinic, and soft launched in February 2021.
“I believe this is an innovative idea with strategic focus by the management. Most importantly the qualifications and the reputation of the doctors panel that eSehati has onboard makes the business model unique. Another factor is that currently there is no competitor for eSehati in UAE. Also the technologically advanced platform gives an excellent user experience,” said Santhosh Narayanan, chief information officer, eSehati.— sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
