ESCP’s campus in Dubai develop the potential and talents of the UAE youth

The world’s pioneer business school's campus in Dubai will support the UAE’s vision to build a competitive knowledge-based economy

Inaugural lecture of ESCP Business School will be held in newly-inaugurated Museum of the Future Auditorium with Foundational Cohort of 200 young Emirati leaders named after the late Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani. — File photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 4:56 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 4:57 PM

Senior government ministers and officials welcomed the ESCP Business School’s first campus outside the Europe in Dubai and said opening of such a reputable academic institution will play an essential role in developing the potential and talents of the UAE youth, supporting the UAE’s vision to build a competitive knowledge-based economy.

Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth, recommended a group of young economists to participate in the programme, reiterating her confidence in Emirati youth, who have repeatedly demonstrated, across different sectors, their ability to compete with competence, worthiness, determination and confidence.

Building a competitive economy

The minister also praised the willingness of the new Emirati generation to develop and gain essential skills and compete on a global level.

“I am particularly pleased to contribute to this event, which cements the UAE’s position as a global hub for technology, big data and business analytics. I am proud of the interests of our talented youth who are passionate about learning and increasing their knowledge, and I look forward to what young Emiratis will offer to the world.

“This is another cornerstone in our endeavours to build youth’s skills, capabilities and talents, as per the vision of our founding leaders, who believed youth are the driving force for development, growth and a sustainable future. We are confident that the reputable academic institution ESCP will play an essential role in developing the potential and talents of our youth, supporting the UAE’s vision to build a competitive knowledge-based economy,” the minister said.

Business analytics gaining momentum

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said that big data and analytics take an important part of modern technologies.

“Business analytics is gaining momentum as the world is moving forward to the future, which makes it vital for youth to be informed in these programmes and updated with trends and technologies, to be able to succeed,” he said.

The minister further said that the UAE government, over the past years, has established an advanced learning ecosystem to become the centre for future education, making it the best country to open first ESCP college branch in the region, one of the oldest College of Commerce in the world.

“The launch of the ESCP College in Dubai and its executive programmes reflects UAE government main strategic aspirations of development in the digital world as well as digital economy,” he said.

“New specialisations related to artificial intelligence, big data and data analysis comes at the peak of the right time to keep pace with the growing needs and strategic aspirations in achieving the first place in this field and for the continuous progress of global societies, keeping pace with the future, continuing to build the digital economy, and achieving sustainability in this field,” Olama said.

Best-in-class education

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, appreciated the opening of ESCP Business School campus in Dubai.

“With the opening of ESCP’s Dubai campus, DIFC continues to deliver on its promise to provide best-in-class education, attract local talent and develop a competitive knowledge-based economy. We are confident that ESCP Business School will play an integral role in providing the highest level of education to develop local talent and support the ‘Future of Finance’ while bringing the most innovative programs to be offered from its Dubai campus to the world.

“We are thankful to the Al Rostamani Group for their esteemed collaboration with the ESCP, in a further testimonial of the vibrancy of our private sector and the key role that family businesses continue to contribute to our ecosystem,” Kazim said.

High-quality learning

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said ESCP Business School is a welcome initiative that will benefit the students.

“We’re happy to welcome ESCP to Dubai’s higher education community. Students at ESCP will benefit from an education combining ESCP’s history of high-quality learning, with Dubai’s aspirational vision for the future,” Al Karam said.

“By understanding Big Data and Business Analytics, we are able to gain insights to make a positive impact on others and the world around us. We are excited that a school with such a distinguished history is now part of our future,” he said.

Future technologies

Xavier Chatel, French Ambassador to the UAE, expressed his pride in the opening of the oldest business school in France and the world, with the inauguration by ESCP Business School of its programmes in Dubai, and most especially the launch of its renowned masters of science in big data and business analytics, emphasising that the inauguration of ESCP campus in Dubai is yet another testimonial to the world-renowned benchmarks of excellence French higher education was recognised for.

The French Ambassador also expressed how pleased he was with the advent of ESCP branch campus in Dubai, which comes to further enhance the presence of flagship French institutions of higher learning in the Emirates, with the presence of Sorbonne-Abu Dhabi University, Ecole 42, and INSEAD in Abu Dhabi, University Paris II (Pantheon-Assas) and now the prestigious ESCP in Dubai.

Ambassador Xavier Chatel welcomed this new initiative which will no doubt contribute to further strengthening the excellent ties of French-Emirati cooperation.

“During my visit to the newly inaugurated Museum of the Future in Dubai, which represents a distinct symbol of successful architectural innovation and distinguished enhancement of the Emirati legacy, it gives us great pride to announce the opening of France’s oldest business school campus in Dubai and most especially the launch of its flagship Master of Science in the emerging technologies of the future. This step is yet another testament to the excellence of France’s higher education,” Chatel said.

