e&’s AGM approves a dividend per share for H2 2022 of Dh0.4

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 10:17 PM

e& on Tuesday announced that its shareholders have approved the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute cash dividends for the second half of 2022 at a value of Dh0.4 per share during the Group's Annual General Meeting (AGM). The total annual dividend per share stands at Dh0.8, demonstrating the Group's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

The AGM, provided an opportunity for shareholders to review the Group's performance, ask questions, and provide feedback.

During the meeting, the board commended e& for its impressive performance achieved in 2022, which demonstrates the success of the Group's transformative evolution as a global technology and investment group.

H.E. Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Chairman of e&, thanked the board members for their support. He reiterated e&'s commitment to serving customers and creating long-term shareholder value while continuing to work towards positively impacting the communities they serve.

“As we enter the next chapter of our journey, we are confident that we will continue to witness even greater success as we continue to create an environment with limitless possibilities built on solid foundations, smart connectivity, and fruitful collaborative opportunities.”