Entrepreneurs name Jamad Usman as 'Mr Freezone Man' during Emirates First Group's expanding success

Under his leadership, the company has helped over 25,000 entrepreneurs turn their ideas into real businesses

In the fast-moving world of business in the UAE, one name has become a symbol of trust and success: Jamad Usman, the founder and CEO of Emirates First Group, a leading consultancy for business setup in Dubai. Entrepreneurs across the region now call him “Mr Freezone Man,” a title that reflects both his achievements and the strong reputation he has built.

When Usman started Emirates First Group in 2017, it was a small setup with just three team members. Today, it has grown into one of the UAE’s most recognised business setup consultancies in Dubai, with six branches across the country, an office in the UK, and a team of more than 180 professionals. Under Usman’s leadership, the company has helped over 25,000 entrepreneurs turn their ideas into real businesses, guiding them with licensing, company formation, and complete business support.

What sets Usman apart is his belief that business opportunities should be open to everyone, not just a few. By working closely with UAE free zones, he introduced more affordable and flexible company formation in Dubai, making it easier for ambitious individuals, whether local or international, to start their business journeys in the UAE.

The nickname “Mr Freezone Man” was not chosen by Usman himself but given to him by the entrepreneurs he supported. Many clients see him not only as a consultant but as a partner who walks with them through the entire process.

One client, who recently launched a trading company in Dubai, shared: “For us, Jamad Usman is more than an advisor. He makes things simple, stands with you at every step, and gives you the confidence that your dream business can actually happen.”

Inside his own company, Usman also focuses on building leaders. He has personally developed a 10-member management team to carry forward Emirates First’s vision, ensuring that the same values of discipline, growth, and trust are instilled in every member of his team.

A key milestone came when Emirates First Group expanded to Sheikh Zayed Road, launching

Startup Works, another arm of the group focused on business setup in Dubai’s central hub. This branch was designed to give entrepreneurs and investors easier access to end-to-end support in licensing, company registration, and business banking. Together, Emirates First and Startup Works are now considered trusted partners for those looking to establish or expand their businesses in Dubai.

Today, Emirates First Group represents empowerment and opportunity for entrepreneurs worldwide. At the center of it all is Jamad Usman, the leader, the mentor, and the man so many founders proudly call “Mr Freezone Man.”