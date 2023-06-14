Entertainer marks 22 years with new gen app

App expands language support, and preps for cryptocurrency payment options

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 6:45 PM

The Entertainer, an award-winning lifestyle app, marks its 22nd anniversary with a new gen app with advanced features and a refreshed interface. It has broadened language support with Cyrillic, and is preparing to introduce cryptocurrency payments for seamless transactions.

Over the years, the Entertainer has embraced technological advancements and transformed into a powerful app.

“As we celebrate our 22nd birthday, we reflect on the incredible journey we have taken to become the leading lifestyle app we are today,” said Ahmed Gaber, CEO of the Entertainer. “We are excited to introduce our new gen app, expand our language support, and provide more payment options to our users. These initiatives reflect our unwavering dedication to providing our customers with the best experiences, offers, and innovative solutions. We look forward to the future with enthusiasm and a commitment to exceeding our customers’ expectations while providing them with unbeatable value.”

The Entertainer continues to be at the forefront of digital innovation, connecting people to the best offers and experiences in their cities. The Entertainer has introduced Cyrillic on its app, ensuring a more inclusive experience for users. Recognises the importance of embracing cryptocurencies, users will be able to make payments on the app using cryptocurrencies.

Chief sales officer Mohamed Reyad said: “This launch opens up new horizons for the Entertainer. We’re thrilled to enhance our offerings and provide an inclusive platform that caters to a wider audience. It’s a testament to our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to everyone we serve.”