Enoc plans to open 25 service stations

Enoc Group plans to open 25 new service stations across the UAE by the end of 2021. The group plans to build 12 service stations in Sharjah, 11 in Dubai and two in the Northern Emirates. Enoc will also build one marine service station in Dubai. Three of the 11 stations planned in Dubai will be compact stations, which will be located in Dubai South, Dafza and Dragon Mart, International City and will be ready by 2021.

The group also plans to open five more compact stations by 2022, one in Dubai and four in Ras Al Khaimah. With the new expansion, Enoc will strengthen its fuel retail presence from 152 service stations that are currently operational to 177 across the UAE by end of the year.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, Enoc Group, said: “As a national oil company, we are committed to building the infrastructure of the UAE to meet the growing demand. The expansion of our service station network complements our focus to expand our retail footprint to serve the community. As the nation prepares for the next 50 years to celebrate the UAE Centennial 2071, we are committed to increase investments infrastructure and in Dubai. The group is aligned with the government’s long-term plans, such as Dubai Plan 2040, which aims to provide the best quality of life for Dubai residents and pave the way for the next major residential and economic development in Dubai; making it one of the preferred destinations to live by 2040.”

Enoc Group offers different fuelling concepts and offerings across the UAE, from traditional service stations and compact stations to Enoc Link and containerised fuel tanks to serve B2B consumers at their premises.

In the last quarter of 2020, Enoc and Emarat introduced E-PLUS 91 to provide a diverse range of fuel offerings, which include quality grades such as Special ULG 95 and Super ULG 98 in the motor gasoline category.

Enoc Group offers customers a variety of payment options including EnocPay, its contactless payment platform. Other modes of payment accepted include ViP and Dubai Now.

Customers can also benefit from the ‘Yes’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or for purchasing convenience store products and groceries as well as F&B at all stations.

