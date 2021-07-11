Enoc Misr partners with Misr Petroleum

Misr Petroleum is one of the most prominent companies working in the field of manufacturing and marketing lubricants in Egypt for more than 60 years.

Enoc Misr, a joint venture between Proserv. Egypt Group and the UAE’s Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc), has signed an agreement with Misr Petroleum to blend and fill lubricants locally at Misr Petroleum’s state-of-the-art plant.

With this three-year partnership, Enoc Misr will blend lubricants in Egypt, which will contribute to significant operational efficiencies and ensure a continuous product supply in the market; adhering to Enoc’s high standards and commitment to excellence.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ahmed Hashem Abouelamaim, vice-chairman of the board of directors and managing director, delegate of Enoc Egypt, and Mohamed Shaaban, chairman of the boards of directors of Misr Petroleum.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, Enoc, said: “The Egyptian economy has been able to mitigate the negative ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic; demonstrating its agility and resilience as the country continues to drive investments in critical infrastructure and employment opportunities. These factors instil confidence to invest in projects that serve the manufacturing and industrial sectors in Egypt and bolster our presence.

Misr Petroleum is one of the most prominent companies working in the field of manufacturing and marketing lubricants in Egypt for more than 60 years. The company established the largest oil mixing facility in Alexandria on an area of about 100,000 square meters in 1995 to mix and produce more than 200 types of motor oils, industrial oils and specialised oils.

“Our latest partnership with Misr Petroleum - for oil blending and filling operations - will support Enoc Misr to grow and expand its operations and meet the demand for lubricants. Our ability to blend lubricants locally will not only ensure seamless production and supply; but will immensely contribute to significant cost savings,” added Al Falasi.

With an annual production capacity of 150 thousand to 180 thousand tons, Misr Petroleum uses the finest types of base oils with international standards. It also sources the latest types of additives from world-renowned additive suppliers, to achieve the required performance levels for lubricating oils. The oil mixing facility is managed using the latest mixing and filling control systems.

Misr Petroleum owns the largest oil analysis laboratory in Egypt. It also owns and operates more than 1,500 petrol and diesel car fuel stations in Egypt. Enoc Group owns and operates two state-of-the-art Lubricant and Grease Manufacturing Plants, located in Fujairah, and Jebel Ali Freezone (JAFZA) in the UAE.

The blending plant in Fujairah boasts an annual design production capacity of 250,000 MT / annuum of blending and filling, making it one of the largest plants in volume capacity in the entire MENA region. The plant also features a fully automated blending facility utilising Simultaneous Metering Blending (SMB) coupled to an Automatic Batch Blender (ABB) and a Drum Decanting System (DDS). The Group’s plant in Jebel Ali is equipped with 300 solar PV panels on the roof of the 1,000 sqm warehouse and generates an estimated 160,000 kwh/year of electricity. Enoc’s products are distributed in over 60 Markets in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, South & Central Asia and Africa.

