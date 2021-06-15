Enoc Link to provide more than 1 million litres of fuel to Expo 2020 Dubai fleet

The Group will support the logistical needs of Expo 2020’s fleet ahead of the global event.

Enoc Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE by Enoc Group, has signed an agreement with Expo 2020 Dubai to supply its fleet with more than 1 million litres of fuel. The mega-event will have an extensive fleet of operations, and Enoc Link will offer an efficient digital service to ensure the Expo 2020 fleet has reliable, safe and convenient access to fuel.

Enoc Group is the official integrated energy partner of Expo 2020 Dubai and through its digital venture Enoc Link, the Group will support the logistical needs of Expo 2020’s fleet ahead of the global event. Earlier this year, the Group also launched its innovatively designed Service Station of the Future, located at the Expo 2020 site, which will serve the public at District 2020, the smart human-centric community that will be Expo’s physical legacy after the event concludes on March 31, 2022.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, Enoc, said: “Expo 2020 is a global event that Dubai has the privilege of hosting this year, and as the official integrated energy partner, we are proud to offer our innovative digital solutions to ensure smooth and seamless operations through an uninterrupted access to fuel for the fleet. We are committed to developing innovative technologies and solutions that enhance customer service and support the growth of the economy.”

Expo 2020 fleet will have safe and easy access to Enoc Link products that include Diesel, Bio Diesel B5 & B20 and Petrol. Enoc Link is currently the most advanced market solution for automated end-to-end digital fuel delivery for business in the region incorporating the highest international safety and operational standards as well as local safety certifications.

Manal AlBayat, chief engagement officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the largest event ever held in the Arab world. For an event of this scale, identifying ways to maximise efficiency behind the scenes is imperative. Thanks to Enoc Link and its cutting edge digital technology, Expo’s back-of-house process will be safe, streamlined and seamless, supporting Expo’s goal to showcase ideas and innovations that are shaping the future.”

Enoc Link fuel trucks are compliant with highest international safety standards including NFPA, ADR and UL. To minimise health and safety risks while fueling on-site, all delivery staff are fully trained to follow strict safety and fueling protocols.

Enoc Link is a fully owned digital venture launched under the Group’s accelerator programme ‘Next’. It is an innovative digital fuel delivery service and offers reliable, safe and data driven fuelling services to organisations operating across all industrial sectors.

With the help of an end-to-end digital fuelling experience coupled with advanced fuel analytics, fleet management, and mileage reporting, Enoc Link offers a cutting-edge platform for commercial fleet operators in the UAE. Enoc Link also provides an online dashboard to track fuel consumption on an aggregated level, by site, and even by vehicle or equipment to its commercial fleets’ customers. — business@khaleejtimes.com