Enoc Group appoints Ennero to expand international footprint in marine sector

Enoc Group appoints Ennero, a leading lubricants and fuel distributor in South Africa, to expand the Group’s international presence in the marine lubricants sector.

Ennero, will distribute a wide range of Enoc’s marine lubricants exclusively to all South African ports, including Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, Richard’s Bay, in addition to Walvis Bay in Namibia, and other international marine markets.

Nearly 40 million litres of marine lubricants are transacted in South Africa annually. Through this exclusive agreement with Ennero, Enoc aims to grow the sales of its marine lubricant’s portfolio to bolster its international presence in new sea ports to serve international customers in new markets.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, Enoc, said: “We have consistently worked towards expanding our local and international presence. Our agreement with Ennero is a testament to our competencies and quality of our products and services. We aspire to be a valuable and reliable partner of choice for our stakeholders in the marine industry. We are confident that our partnership will elevate our lubricants business across international markets.”

The South African ports and terminals are key contributors to the country’s economic growth due to its strategic location on one of the busiest international sea routes‚ and is critical to international maritime transportation. This presents an opportunity for South Africa to invest in a diversified maritime market.

Enoc Group supplies lubricants to a wide range of marine vessels such as offshore supply boats, container liners, tankers, navy and coastguard ships, through a transport network including road tanker trucks and pipelines. It also provides a diverse portfolio of lubricants and greases that are designed for applications in industrial and marine sectors, as well as heavy duty diesel engines and commercial use.

Enoc has a presence in 60 countries across the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, CIS and the Indian Subcontinent.