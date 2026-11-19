As artificial intelligence reshapes workplaces across the Gulf, employers are placing a growing premium on English-language communication skills, according to Abdur Rahman Hijazi, founder of online education platform Dalilk Academy.

Hijazi said companies are increasingly seeking graduates and professionals who can communicate effectively, collaborate in international teams and adapt to rapidly changing job requirements. In that environment, English has become a critical workplace skill rather than simply an academic subject.

“English sits right in the middle of that,” he said. “It is often the language of the meeting, the report and the client. A strong CV can open the door, but the interview and the first months on the job are where communication shows. That is where confident, practical English makes the difference.”

The comments come as Dalilk Academy expands its reach across the Arabic-speaking world. The online platform, which provides English-language learning resources and test preparation, has already reached more than 27 million people and is targeting 100 million by 2030.

The company’s growth mirrors rising demand among learners who see English as a pathway to employment, higher education and career progression. Hijazi said many learners are motivated less by language itself than by the opportunities it can unlock.

“We treat English as a route to a bigger goal, a scholarship, a better job, a career, not as a school subject,” he said.

Hijazi’s own journey began in 2014 when he started creating English-learning content using only a mobile phone camera. Having struggled to learn the language himself, he sought to help others overcome similar challenges.

“I knew how lost an Arabic speaker can feel with English, because I was that learner,” he said. “I had no team and no studio, just a phone in my grandfather’s room.”

He said his progress from an IELTS practice score of 2.5 to Band 8 taught him that consistent practice matters more than natural ability.

“The method changed, not my talent,” he said. “Language is a muscle. You do not build it in one big session; you build it with daily reps.”

That philosophy continues to shape Dalilk’s teaching model. Rather than encouraging intensive study, the academy promotes shorter, sustainable daily learning habits. Learners starting from scratch are advised to spend around 30 minutes a day listening, speaking and reading English.

“Consistency beats intensity,” Hijazi said. “Most people quit because they start with a plan that is too heavy.”

The rise of AI is also influencing how language learners study. While acknowledging the benefits of new technologies, Hijazi cautioned against relying on AI as a substitute for active practice.

“Use AI as a practice partner, not as a replacement for the practice,” he said. “If AI writes for you, you do not learn to write.”

Looking ahead, Dalilk plans to combine free educational resources, AI-powered feedback tools and new interactive grammar programmes as it seeks to expand its audience while maintaining quality standards. “Reaching more than 27 million people is a milestone, not the destination,” Hijazi said.