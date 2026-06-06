From Adnoc fields to Canada: Will UAE-built AI model work abroad?

For an Abu Dhabi-based AI company arriving in Canada's Calgary this week to meet Canadian energy operators, the key question is not whether its technology has worked inside Adnoc, but whether the expertise behind it can succeed in a completely different operating environment.

AIQ, the energy-focused AI joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and Presight, has built and deployed industrial AI systems using decades of UAE oil and gas operational data. But Canada’s energy sector presents different geology, workflows, regulations, and commercial realities. AIQ's argument is that the model itself does not need to travel unchanged. The expertise and deployment discipline around it do.

"We do not apply generic AI to energy," Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ, told Khaleej Times ahead of the Global Energy Show in Calgary. "We understand the operations intricately first, and our intelligence is field-tested on real operations at scale rather than demonstrated in a laboratory."

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That philosophy reflects AIQ's broader bet. As powerful general-purpose AI models become widely available and increasingly commoditised, Jol argued that the competitive advantage is moving away from the model itself and toward the specialist knowledge surrounding it.

In energy operations, that expertise determines where AI can be safely applied, how models are trained and tested, and where human oversight remains essential. It also shapes how AI systems integrate with existing infrastructure — an area that becomes especially important when moving into new markets like North America.

Jol's contention is that this knowledge, built over decades of energy operations, is harder to replicate than any single model, and is becoming the actual product.

It is also why AIQ draws a line around its own claims. "The technology is not suitable for every operation or workflow," Jol said. In an industry where incorrect recommendations can carry significant operational and financial consequences, that caution becomes part of the trust argument.

AIQ's deployment process

The company says its deployment process includes strict data controls, hallucination testing, and stress-testing before any system is used in live environments. Its models are trained on real field data rather than synthetic inputs, and the platform is designed to be sovereign and open, avoiding vendor lock-in so operators retain control over data and decision transparency.

The clearest external validation so far has come from inside the industry. SLB, one of the world's largest oil field technology companies, is jointly developing and deploying AI workflows with AIQ across Adnoc's subsurface operations, integrating AIQ's platform with its own. In a controlled test using 15 per cent of Adnoc's data across two fields, the companies reported that an AI agent increased the speed of seismic interpretation tenfold and improved its precision by 70 per cent.

What actually crosses a border, in Jol's account, is not the finished system but the expertise and deployment discipline behind it.

"What is transferable internationally is the optimised operation of the models and the vast experience gained setting data parameters, vetting for hallucinations, and stress-testing autonomous capabilities," he said.

Whether that expertise adapts successfully to Canada's different operating conditions, regulatory environment, and customer priorities is the question this week's conference begins rather than settles.

'Energy needs AI, and AI needs Energy'

Canada is a deliberate target. Its oil and gas sector is among the world's largest, its operators are pursuing efficiency and emissions reductions, and Alberta is positioning itself as a North American hub for both AI and energy, with significant data-centre ambitions.

"Canada's large-scale oil and gas sector, with operators actively seeking efficiency and innovation, is ripe for our type of AI-led capabilities," Jol said. "Energy needs AI, and AI needs Energy."

The diplomatic backdrop creates an opening. The UAE and Canada have identified energy and AI among the priority areas for deeper cooperation. Jol is clear about the limits of what such agreements deliver.

"Government frameworks build confidence, open doors, and signal long-term commitment," he said. "But collaboration moves at the speed of trust, and trust is ultimately earned in operations."

For the people who would use the technology, the change he describes is concrete. "For the engineer in the field, AI stops being a dashboard and becomes a PhD-level digital assistant, and ultimately a highly experienced field colleague," he said. "People are freed from repetitive tasks to focus on higher-value work."

When was AIQ formed?

AIQ was formed in Abu Dhabi in 2020 and has since developed more than 200 industrial AI use cases, with solutions already operating inside live industrial environments. While much of the world’s advanced energy technology has historically been developed outside the region, the company sees its trajectory as a reversal of that pattern — UAE-built energy intelligence moving outward.

Calgary, in that sense, will not determine whether AIQ can replicate Adnoc's results. However, it will begin testing whether the expertise developed around those systems can create value when the field, the operator, and the operating conditions change.