US records highest ever liquefied natural gas exports in August

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached an all-time high in August as plants exited planned maintenance programs and Venture Global's Plaquemines facility continued to increase output, preliminary data from financial firm LSEG show.

August exports totaled 9.33 million metric tons, beating the previous monthly record set in April of 9.25 million tons and higher than the 9.1 million tons exported in July, according to LSEG data.

Plaquemines is the second-largest LNG plant in the U.S. with a capacity of 27.2 million tons per annum (MTPA) and has increased production every month since it started up in December 2024, helping the country to remain the world's largest LNG exporter. Plaquemines sold 1.6 million tons in August, or 17% of total U.S. exports, LSEG data showed. Plaquemines is still under construction but is expected to produce from all its 18 plants in September, potentially increasing output further, according to regulatory filings.

EUROPE STILL TOP DESTINATION FOR U.S. LNG

Natural gas storage levels have been lower in Europe this year compared with 2024, without the usual rush to stockpile the fuel before the upcoming winter period as lower Asian imports create breathing room for European traders and governments.

With little or no arbitrage between European and Asian gas prices, Europe continues to be the biggest destination for U.S. LNG exports with 6.16 million tons, or 66% of the total. That's up from 5.25 million tons, or 58%, sold to the continent in July, LSEG ship tracking data showed.

European gas prices fell in August to $11.13 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), down from $11.56 per mmBtu in July, according to LSEG data. In August, gas prices were also lower in Asia, as the benchmark Japan Korea Marker fell to $11.63 per mmBtu from $12.18 per mmBtu in July, LSEG data showed.

Exports to Asia declined slightly during August to 1.47 million tons, down from 1.8 million tons in July, according to LSEG data.

EGYPT CONTINUES TO BUY U.S. LNG

Egypt has been facing falling natural gas production, declining as low as 3,485 million standard cubic meters in April 2025 compared with a peak of 6,133 million standard cubic meters in March 2021. In June, the country announced it would ramp up LNG imports to meet power demand.

Egypt in August bought nine cargoes of LNG that totaled 0.57 million tons, or 6% of total U.S. LNG exports, compared with the 0.59 million tons it bought in July, LSEG ship tracking data showed.

EXPORTS TO LATIN AMERICA FALL

U.S. LNG exports to Latin America fell in August to 0.69 million tons, or 7% of total U.S. exports, down from 1.03 million tons in July. The region was well-supplied from Trinidad and Tobago as the Shell and BP-owned Atlantic LNG plant has been producing at higher rates since June, exporting 0.8 million tons in August, according to LSEG data.

Shell's LNG Canada plant at Kitimat on Canada's West Coast continued to increase exports from its Train 1, with five shipments totaling 0.4 million tons in August, up from 0.3 million tons in July, LSEG data showed.

Four percent of U.S. LNG exports, or 0.37 million tons, that left U.S. ports had no clear destinations listed, signaling they were available for orders, LSEG ship tracking data showed.