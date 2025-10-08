  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB clear.png31.1°C

US crude stockpiles rise, fuel inventories fall on higher demand, EIA says

Crude inventories rise 3.7 million barrels vs forecast of 1.9 million build

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 9:58 PM

Top Stories

Dubai to Fujairah in a train: UAE minister experiences Etihad Rail’s passenger service

Dubai to Fujairah in a train: UAE minister experiences Etihad Rail’s passenger service

Eid Al Etihad: Dos and don'ts of using logo for UAE National Day celebrations

Eid Al Etihad: Dos and don'ts of using logo for UAE National Day celebrations

Passengers shocked as Dubai–Delhi SpiceJet flight lands without luggage

Passengers shocked as Dubai–Delhi SpiceJet flight lands without luggage

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell as demand jumped, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.7 million barrels to 420.3 million barrels in the week ended October 3, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel rise.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Trump says White House to host UFC fight on his 80th birthday

thumb-image

Dh500,000 prize up for grabs: New races announced across 7 villages in UAE

thumb-image

US, Israel upgrade presence at Gaza talks after Hamas hands over hostage swap list

thumb-image

Election calls heap pressure on Macron to end political crisis

thumb-image

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships tickets go on sale tomorrow

 

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 763,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said. U.S. crude oil futures held in positive territory, despite the larger-than-expected build in inventories. Global benchmark Brent futures were trading at $66.32 a barrel, up 87 cents by 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures (WTI) were up 93 cents at $62.66 a barrel.

"I would describe the report as modestly positive. The crude build - negative - was the result of higher imports and lower crude exports, while very strong implied demand resulted in large draws for refined products," said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst with UBS. Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 731,000 barrels per day (bpd) while exports fell by 161,000 bpd to 3.59 million bpd.

Total product supplied of oil and fuels, a proxy for demand, rose by 1.8 million bpd to 21.99 million bpd, its highest since December 2022. Distillate demand rose by 729,000 bpd to 4.35 million bpd.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 219.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 911,000-barrel draw.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2 million barrels in the week to 121.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel drop, the data showed. Refinery crude runs rose by 129,000 bpd last week, the EIA said, while utilization rates rose by 1 percentage point to 92.4%.

"The demand numbers are pretty strong and that should keep the market supported," said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group.