UAE's Opec exit to free nation from output quota compulsions

The UAE’s decision to quit the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries has allowed the country to free itself from the group’s production limits, a step that underscores a strategic realignment amid war-related disruptions to global energy markets, analysts say.

The exit comes as the conflict involving Iran has “severely disrupted regional energy flows” and drained global commercial and strategic crude inventories, according to Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank. He said the market now faces “a prolonged rebuilding phase once hostilities end,” with demand expected to remain strong as countries seek to rebuild depleted stockpiles.

Several producers in the region are likely to struggle to restore output to pre-war levels in the near term due to infrastructure damage, logistical bottlenecks and the time needed to normalise exports, Hansen noted. “At the same time, strong demand to rebuild commercial inventories and replenish strategic reserves is expected to underpin crude consumption well beyond the end of the conflict,” he added.

Against this backdrop, Hansen said the UAE “has seized the opportunity to exit Opec, removing the production quota straitjacket that for years frustrated the oil-rich nation and limited its ability to fully utilise a steadily expanding production capacity.”

UAE crude output had previously risen to around 3.6 million barrels per day before tumbling last month to about 2.2 million bpd. The country’s stated production capacity stands at 4.85 million bpd, with an official target of 5.0 million bpd by 2027, driven by continued upstream investment led by Adnoc.

In the short to medium term, Hansen said the market should be able to absorb additional UAE barrels given depleted global inventories and the need to rebuild reserves. Over time, however, he warned the move raises broader strategic questions for Opec’s future influence. “If other producers begin prioritising market share over quota discipline, Opec’s ability to manage orderly markets through coordinated supply adjustments may increasingly be called into question,” he said.

Madhur Kakkar, Founder and CEO of Elevate Financial Services, said the move marks “a significant shift in global oil dynamics amid high prices and supply disruptions linked to the US-Iran war and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Kakkar said the decision reflects alignment with the UAE’s long-term strategic vision, continued development of its energy sector and investments aimed at boosting domestic production capacity. “The move also reflects national interests amid heightened geopolitical volatility, alongside quota constraints that have limited output,” he said.