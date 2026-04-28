UAE’s Opec exit signals a decisive move toward production flexibility

In a historic shift for global energy markets, the UAE has announced it will leave the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the wider Opec+ alliance effective May 1, 2026, ending nearly six decades of membership and signalling a decisive move toward production flexibility at a time of geopolitical disruption and tightening global supply routes.

The surprise decision — one of the most consequential changes in producer coordination since the expansion of Opec+ in 2016 — reflects Abu Dhabi’s determination to monetise rapidly expanding upstream capacity while recalibrating its role in a shifting global oil order shaped by security tensions, evolving demand expectations and competition for market share.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said the move followed a comprehensive reassessment of national production strategy and confirmed the decision had not been discussed in advance with Saudi Arabia or other members of the group, underscoring its strategic independence.

“This decision reflects our national interest and our commitment to contributing effectively to meeting the market’s pressing needs,” Al Mazrouei said, adding that the UAE would continue acting as a responsible supplier aligned with market stability.

The UAE’s withdrawal removes one of the alliance’s most disciplined producers and one of its largest holders of spare capacity after Saudi Arabia — a shift analysts say structurally weakens the group’s ability to influence expectations during supply shocks.

According to Saul Kavonic, head of energy research at MST Financial, the move could mark a turning point in producer coordination. “With the UAE leaving, Opec loses about 15 per cent of its capacity and one of its most compliant members,” Kavonic said, describing the decision as “the beginning of the end” of the organisation’s traditional supply-management influence.

Markets reacted quickly. Brent crude rose above $111 a barrel as traders weighed the implications of reduced coordination among producers alongside continuing disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow corridor that normally carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

Al Mazrouei said the exit itself would not significantly disrupt markets in the short term given the overriding impact of the Hormuz crisis, which continues to shape supply expectations.

The timing of the decision is significant. It comes amid one of the most serious regional energy shocks in years, triggered by the Iran conflict and threats to Gulf shipping routes, reinforcing the importance of flexible spare capacity among major exporters.

At the centre of the policy shift lies the UAE’s expanding production base led by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which has already lifted capacity to about 4 million barrels per day and is targeting around 5 million barrels per day by 2027. Under previous quota arrangements, more than 1 million barrels per day of potential output remained effectively unused.

Research from Baker Institute for Public Policy had warned that this mismatch between investment and quota limits was becoming increasingly costly, estimating that freeing spare capacity could unlock more than $50 billion annually in additional revenues once expansion projects are completed.

Differences over production strategy have widened since the creation of Opec+ in 2016 brought Russia into supply coordination with Saudi Arabia. That framework increasingly favoured tighter output management to support prices — an approach that diverged from Abu Dhabi’s strategy of accelerating capacity monetisation ahead of a possible long-term peak in global oil demand.

Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy, said the UAE’s departure removes one of the alliance’s key stabilising tools. “Opec and Opec+ have only ever been as strong as the members’ willingness to hold barrels back from the market, and the UAE was one of those,” Leon said. “Losing a member with 4.8 million barrels per day of capacity, and the ambition to produce more, takes a real tool out of the group’s hands.”

He added that the timing reflects a broader shift in producer incentives as demand growth slows.

“With demand nearing a peak, the calculation for producers with low-cost barrels is changing fast, and waiting your turn inside a quota system starts to look like leaving money on the table,” Leon said. “Saudi Arabia is now left doing more of the heavy lifting on price stability, and the market loses one of the few shock absorbers it had left.”

The decision also carries geopolitical undertones. UAE officials have recently expressed frustration with what they described as insufficient regional support during security tensions linked to Iran. Presidential diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said the response from regional partners had been weaker than expected.

“The GCC countries supported each other logistically, but politically and militarily, I think their position has been the weakest historically,” Gargash said at the Gulf Influencers Forum.

The announcement has also been interpreted internationally as aligning with longstanding US criticism of coordinated production limits. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Opec of inflating oil prices and linked security commitments in the Gulf to expectations of lower energy costs.

Despite leaving the organisation, the UAE stressed that it would continue cooperating with producers and consumers to support balanced markets and introduce additional supply gradually in line with demand conditions rather than pursuing abrupt production increases.

Even so, analysts say the departure marks a structural turning point. Removing a technologically advanced, low-cost producer with large spare capacity reduces the alliance’s ability to calibrate supply responses during shocks and raises questions about how effectively remaining members can manage market stability over time.

For the GCC, the decision signals a new phase in regional energy diplomacy defined less by collective alignment and more by parallel national strategies. While economic and security cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh remains strong, oil policy coordination is likely to become more pragmatic and interest-driven.

Analysts say the UAE’s message is clear. “The second-largest Arab economy intends to remain cooperative, but no longer constrained — a shift that reflects both the scale of its upstream investments and its ambition to play a more independent role in shaping global energy supply in an increasingly uncertain market environment.”