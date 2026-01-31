UAE's non-oil foreign trade exceeds Dh3.8 trillion for first time in history

For the first time in its history, UAE's non-oil foreign trade has exceeded one trillion dollars (Dh3.8 trillion), with a 26 per cent increase over the previous year, Sheikh Mohammed announced on Saturday, January 31.

The Dubai ruler, who also serves as the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, said that UAE's non-oil exports, according to a new report he reviewed on Saturday, have surpassed Dh813 billion, with an exceptional growth of 45 per cent over the previous year.

"These figures were targets that were announced three years ago, to be achieved by 2031. We have realized 95 per cent of them ahead of schedule by five years," he said in a post on X.

"Our investment environment is now complete. Our international partnerships have doubled. Our partnerships with the private sector have been strengthened. And the world's confidence in the United Arab Emirates has been solidified, by the grace of God. We congratulate all our national teams. And our message to them: Double the efforts. And solidify the partnership with the private sector to build a better economic future," Sheikh Mohammed added.