UAE’s first battery-swapping station for bikes to power greener, faster deliveries

Located at one of Adnoc’s flagship service stations, the station is designed to transform last-mile logistics by making delivery operations cleaner, faster, and more cost-efficient

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 5:14 PM

Abu Dhabi’s delivery riders are getting a game-changing boost with the launch of the capital’s first battery-swapping station for electric motorbikes, an innovative initiative by Adnoc Distribution and Terra Tech Ltd.

The first-of-its-kind facility allows bikers to swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones in seconds — cutting downtime, reducing emissions, and accelerating the UAE’s green mobility drive.

Located at one of Adnoc’s flagship service stations, the station is designed to transform last-mile logistics by making delivery operations cleaner, faster, and more cost-efficient. The move aligns with Abu Dhabi’s goal of having 50 per cent of vehicles electric by 2040 and the UAE’s broader ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Expanding into Abu Dhabi is a pivotal step in our journey to build future-ready electric mobility infrastructure across the UAE,” said Husam Zammar, founder of Terra Tech Ltd. “Partnering with Adnoc Distribution gives us access to an extensive, trusted network that can bring battery-swapping technology closer to the community and accelerate adoption.”

By integrating this facility within Adnoc’s nationwide service station network, Terra Tech gains access to one of the country’s most visible and convenient platforms, ensuring that delivery riders can easily recharge their routes — not their batteries. The model demonstrates how traditional energy networks are evolving to support a cleaner transport ecosystem.

The initiative will help thousands of delivery bikers operating in Abu Dhabi reduce costs linked to fuel and charging downtime, while significantly cutting the sector’s carbon footprint. The new battery-swapping model also represents a vital step toward reimagining urban mobility for a more sustainable, technology-driven future.

With instant swaps, zero tailpipe emissions, and seamless access across key locations, the Adnoc–Terra Tech partnership sets the stage for a nationwide rollout — powering the UAE’s vision for greener cities, efficient delivery ecosystems, and smarter transport solutions, one battery swap at a time.