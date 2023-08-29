UAE: Will petrol, diesel prices rise in September?

Output cuts initiated by Opec+ expected to continue
The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee will announce retail petrol and diesel prices for the month of September on Thursday, August 31, to bring it in line with the global rates.
Petrol prices rose by around 14 fils in August with Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus trading at Dh3.14, Dh3.02 and Dh2.95 per litre, respectively.
Retail petrol prices averaged Dh3.02 per litre in August, much lower than the global average of Dh4.93 a litre.
As of Tuesday early morning, Brent prices slipped from this month’s peak of $87.55 on August 9 to $84.41 on August 29 early trade while WTI was trading at $80.08 a barrel at 9 am UAE time.
Globally, crude oil recorded its second consecutive weekly loss last week amid signs of additional oil supplies hitting the market from the likes of Iran and Venezuela which are helping to offset Opec+ cuts. This week, China’s stimulus announcements are pushing prices higher and WTI is back at $80-plus with Brent close to $85 a barrel.
Oil is currently trading at almost the same level as it was trading at the beginning of this month. But it saw a small spike in the second of week of this month.
Therefore, local prices could be adjusted accordingly when an official announcement is made on Thursday, August 31.
ALSO READ:
Output cuts initiated by Opec+ expected to continue
Some analysts expect BRICS nations will increasingly trade in their own respective currencies, hence, reducing dependence on the dollar
A paradigm shift is needed towards teaching ‘how’ leaders should lead
EU official says the bloc is working on deep and comprehensive free trade agreements covering a broad range of areas
Boeing said the issue does not affect safety of flight
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center & Wio Bank’s strategic MoU presents founders with personalised, seamless digital banking so they can focus on running their business
Lubna Shuja praised Dubai as one of the major hubs of UK-qualified solicitors
Governments around the world are spending more on subsidies than education, which accounts for 4.3 per cent of global income