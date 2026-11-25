The UAE is studying the potential for a pumped-storage hydroelectric power project in Ras Al Khaimah, similar to Dubai's 250-megawatt Hatta plant, as part of efforts to expand energy storage capacity and strengthen the country's energy resilience.

Speaking at the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Summit on Wednesday, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the federal government was working with the Ras Al Khaimah government to explore the possibility of developing such a project, with potential participation from private investors.

"There is a huge potential in Ras Al Khaimah, and we are studying that project ... together with the government of Ras Al Khaimah, and maybe other potential investors as well," he said.

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Al Mazrouei pointed to the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant developed by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in Hatta as a model that could be replicated elsewhere in the country.

"That great mechanical hydro plant can be replicated in other parts of the Emirates," he said.

The Hatta facility has a production capacity of 250 megawatts and an energy storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours. Developed at an investment of approximately Dh1.42 billion, the plant uses water stored at different elevations to generate electricity when needed.

During periods of lower electricity demand, energy is used to pump water to an upper reservoir. When electricity is required, the water flows downhill through turbines to generate power.

The facility is designed to supply electricity to Dewa's grid within 90 seconds and has an expected operational lifespan of up to 80 years.

While the minister did not disclose the proposed capacity, investment value, or timeline for a potential Ras Al Khaimah project, he said studies were underway to assess opportunities in the emirate.

Targeting up to 30 per cent reduction in consumption

Al Mazrouei said improving energy and water efficiency in buildings was another priority, with the UAE aiming to reduce consumption by 20 to 30 per cent through more efficient systems and changes in consumer behaviour.

He pointed to government building initiatives that had already achieved savings of around 30 per cent in water consumption and 28 per cent in electricity use.

"So with the use of AI management systems, energy management systems, this is achievable, and it's a low-hanging fruit," he said.

The minister added that demand-side management measures had delivered potential savings of up to $12 billion in 2025 compared with a business-as-usual scenario.

He said encouraging businesses and consumers to adopt more efficient technologies would be essential as the country works to strengthen energy security while reducing consumption

The UAE is studying the potential for a pumped-storage hydroelectric power project in Ras Al Khaimah, similar to Dubai's 250-megawatt Hatta plant, as part of efforts to expand energy storage capacity and strengthen the country's energy resilience.

Speaking at the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Summit on Wednesday, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the federal government was working with the Ras Al Khaimah government to explore the possibility of developing such a project, with potential participation from private investors.

"There is a huge potential in Ras Al Khaimah, and we are studying that project... together with the government of Ras Al Khaimah, and maybe other potential investors as well," he said.

Al Mazrouei pointed to the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant developed by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in Hatta as a model that could be replicated elsewhere in the country.

"That great mechanical hydro plant can be replicated in other parts of the Emirates," he said.

The Hatta facility has a production capacity of 250 megawatts and an energy storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours. Developed at an investment of approximately Dh1.42 billion, the plant uses water stored at different elevations to generate electricity when needed.

During periods of lower electricity demand, energy is used to pump water to an upper reservoir. When electricity is required, the water flows downhill through turbines to generate power.

The facility is designed to supply electricity to Dewa's grid within 90 seconds and has an expected operational lifespan of up to 80 years.

While the minister did not disclose the proposed capacity, investment value, or timeline for a potential Ras Al Khaimah project, he said studies were underway to assess opportunities in the emirate.