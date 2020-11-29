UAE petrol prices remain unchanged for December
UAE fuel prices were last revised in April, and have been unchanged since then.
Fuel prices in the UAE were left unchanged for the month of December on Thursday.
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh1.91 per litre, Special 95 petrol will cost Dh1.80 per litre, while E-Plus will cost Dh1.72 a litre.
Diesel will cost Dh2.06 a litre.
-
Energy
UAE petrol prices remain unchanged for December
UAE fuel prices were last revised in April, and have been unchanged... READ MORE
-
Local Business
What UAE residents would do if they are given...
Majority of residents tend to use saving or investment app more often READ MORE
-
KT Network
Two more Mediclinic hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Al ...
The Electronic Medical Record system will enable Mediclinic Airport... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi, Dubai among best cities for expats......
Dubai is world’s best city for the ease of living abroad... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
Vaccine a confidence booster, say those who have taken the vaccine. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews