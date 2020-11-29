UAE petrol prices remain unchanged for December

UAE fuel prices were last revised in April, and have been unchanged since then.

Fuel prices in the UAE were left unchanged for the month of December on Thursday.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh1.91 per litre, Special 95 petrol will cost Dh1.80 per litre, while E-Plus will cost Dh1.72 a litre.

Diesel will cost Dh2.06 a litre.