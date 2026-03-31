Why did UAE hike petrol prices by nearly one-third for April?

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Petrol prices in the UAE increased by nearly one-third in April, following a nearly 60 per cent global rise in oil prices due to the US-Israel-Iran military conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In the UAE, the Super 98 price rose by nearly 31 per cent, marking an increase of Dh0.80 per litre to Dh3.39 in April, up from Dh2.59 in March.

For Special 95, the price has been increased by more than 32 per cent, or 80 fils, to Dh3.28 for April. The price of E-Plus 91 – the most affordable petrol variant in the UAE – has also been raised by 80 fils to Dh3.20 per litre for April.

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Diesel will be priced at Dh4.69 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh2.72, reflecting an increase of over 72 per cent month-on-month.

However, fuel prices in the UAE are still lower than the peak seen in 2022, when prices surpassed Dh4 per litre following the Russia-Ukraine war. In July 2022, prices hit their highest levels, with Super 98 at Dh4.63 per litre and Special 95 at Dh4.52 per litre.

Globally, oil prices have jumped nearly 73 per cent since the war broke out on February 28 involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Brent and WTI were trading at $116.5 and $103.9 per barrel, respectively, up 3.3 per cent and 1 per cent on Tuesday afternoon.

Fuel prices have increased across dozens of countries, including the Philippines, the US, Pakistan, Australia, Cambodia, Chile, Denmark, Nigeria, Nepal, Canada, France, Germany, China, the UK, South Korea, Brazil, Japan, Vietnam, Laos, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Finland, Austria, Egypt, Poland, Spain, North Macedonia, and Albania, among others.

Joseph Dahrieh, managing director at Tickmill, said oil prices’ upward trajectory is being supported by escalating geopolitical tensions and mounting concerns over supply disruptions.

“The closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to fuel global supply fears. At the same time, the possibility of a secondary disruption in the Red Sea is adding to these concerns. Supply-side risks are being further amplified by the potential for military escalation. Additional US troop deployments and ongoing attacks on key energy infrastructure are reinforcing concerns over sustained tensions and disruptions, underpinning the current bullish momentum in crude markets,” he said.