UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced
The fuel prices will come into effect from June 1.
The UAE fuel price committee on Sunday announced petrol and diesel prices for June 2021.
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.38 per litre, up from Dh2.30 the previous month, an increase of 8 fils.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.27 per litre, an increase of 9 fils over Dh2.18 in May.
The cost of E-Plus will increase by 8 fils a litre at Dh2.19 a litre, compared to Dh2.11 the previous month.
Diesel will cost Dh2.30 a litre, up from Dh2.17 a litre in May, an increase of 13 fils.
