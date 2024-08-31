E-Paper

UAE petrol prices drop in September: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Prices dipped by 11 fils per litre, compared to the rates in August

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM

The UAE on Saturday (August 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of August 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee decreased the rates by as much as 15 fils per litre, compared to prices in August. The new rates will apply from September 1 and are as follows:


CategoryPrice per litre (September)Price per litre (August)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh2.90Dh3.05Dh0.15
Special 95 petrolDh2.78Dh2.93Dh0.15
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.71Dh2.86Dh0.15

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh7.65 and Dh11.1 lesser than last month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (September)Full tank cost (August)
Super 98 petrolDh147.90Dh155.55
Special 95 petrolDh141.78Dh149.43
E-plus 91 petrolDh138.21Dh145.86

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (September)Full tank cost (August)
Super 98 petrolDh179.8Dh189.1
Special 95 petrolDh172.36Dh181.66
E-plus 91 petrolDh168.02Dh177.32

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (September)Full tank cost (August)
Super 98 petrolDh214.6Dh225.7
Special 95 petrolDh205.72Dh216.82
E-plus 91 petrolDh200.54Dh211.64

ALSO READ:

