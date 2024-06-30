UAE petrol prices dip in July: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 11:38 AM

The UAE on Sunday (June 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of July 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee slashed the rates by up to 15 fils per litre, compared to prices in June. The new rates will apply from July 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (July) Price per litre (June) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh2.99 Dh3.14 15 fils Special 95 petrol Dh2.88 Dh3.02 14 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.80 Dh2.95 15 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh 7.14 and Dh11.11 less than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (July) Full tank cost (June) Super 98 petrol Dh152.49 Dh160.14 Special 95 petrol Dh146.88 Dh154.02 E-plus 91 petrol Dh142.8 Dh150.45

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres