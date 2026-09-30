UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in October 2026?

The UAE has announced fuel prices for October 2026, with rates rising across fuel types compared to the rates in September. The increase comes as global oil prices continue to climb, with crude trading at around $107 a barrel on Tuesday, September 29, extending gains for a second consecutive session.

Fuel prices have fluctuated in recent months. Rates edged up in September and August, following a decline in July after prices had risen for four consecutive months amid the regional war.

The UAE's Ministry of Energy-approved fuel prices are determined monthly based on the average global oil price, after adding distribution companies' operating costs.

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The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:

Petrol October September Super 98 Dh4.40 Dh3.8 Special 95 Dh4.28 Dh3.69 E-Plus 91 Dh4.21 Dh3.61 Diesel Dh4.80 Dh4.3

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh30.09 to Dh44.4 more than in September.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Petrol October September Super 98 Dh224.4 Dh193.8 Special 95 Dh218.28 Dh188.19 E-Plus 91 Dh214.71 Dh184.11

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Petrol October September Super 98 Dh272.8 Dh235.6 Special 95 Dh265.36 Dh228.78 E-Plus 91 Dh261.02 Dh223.82

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Petrol October September Super 98 Dh325.6 Dh281.2 Special 95 Dh316.72 Dh273.06 E-Plus 91 Dh311.54 Dh267.14

Monthly petrol price changes in the UAE have a direct bearing on household finances, as fuel remains a regular and essential expense for most families. Even minor fluctuations can accumulate over time, and when prices rise, motorists often need to set aside a larger share of their income to cover fuel costs.

The UAE last saw record-breaking fuel rates in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine war, when prices crossed Dh4 per litre for the first time.