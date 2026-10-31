UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2026?

The previous decline in fuel prices came in July, following consecutive months of increases amid the US-Iran war

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Oct 2026, 11:18 AM
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The UAE has announced its fuel prices for November 2026, with rates falling across all fuel categories compared to October.

The latest reduction marks a reversal after three consecutive months of rising fuel prices. The previous decline in fuel prices came in July, following four consecutive months of increases amid the US-Iran war.

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The UAE's Ministry of Energy-approved fuel prices are determined monthly based on the average global oil price, after adding distribution companies' operating costs. 

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The new rates will apply from November 1 and are as follows:

PetrolNovemberOctober
Super 984.164.40
Special 954.044.28
E-plus 913.974.21
Diesel4.754.80

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh12.24 to Dh17.76 less than in October.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

PetrolNovemberOctober
Super 98212.16224.4
Special 95206.04218.28
E-plus 91202.47214.71

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

PetrolNovemberOctober
Super 98257.92272.8
Special 95250.48265.36
E-plus 91246.14261.02

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

PetrolNovemberOctober
Super 98307.84325.6
Special 95298.96316.72
E-plus 91293.78311.54

Changes in petrol prices can affect how much UAE households spend each month, as fuel is a regular expense for many families. Even small increases can add up over time, putting additional pressure on household budgets and leaving motorists with more to spend on filling up their vehicles.

The UAE last saw record-breaking fuel rates in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine war, when prices crossed Dh4 per litre for the first time.

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