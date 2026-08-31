UAE petrol and diesel prices for September 2026 announced

The UAE has announced fuel prices for September 2026. In August, rates saw a slight rise after a decline in July. July's dip came after prices rose for four consecutive months owing to the regional war.

The new rates listed below will apply from September 1, 2026, and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.8 a litre, compared to Dh3.6 in August.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.69 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.49.

E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh3.61 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh3.41 a litre.

Diesel will be charged at Dh4.3 a litre, compared to Dh3.8 in August.

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Since the outbreak of the Middle East war on February 28, retail fuel prices in the UAE have been on the rise, jumping more than 60 per cent, before dropping in July and then rising again in August.

The 60-day ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran has expired and Washington has no intention of extending it, whilst Tehran has threatened to escalate the conflict. At the same time, the Houthis have stepped up attacks on oil infrastructure in the Red Sea.

Monthly changes in UAE petrol prices have a direct impact on household budgets, as fuel is an essential and recurring expense for most families. Even small price increases can add up over time, forcing motorists to allocate a larger portion of their income to fuel.