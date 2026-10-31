UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

Fuel prices have fallen in the UAE after consecutively rising for the last three months. On Saturday, October 31, the nation announced fuel prices for the month of November 2026.

The last dip in rates took place in July, after four months of rising fuel prices owing to the regional war.

The new rates listed below will apply from November 1, 2026, and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.16 per litre, compared to Dh4.40 in October.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh4.04 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh4.28.

E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh3.97 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh4.21 per litre.

Diesel will be charged at Dh4.75 per litre, compared to Dh4.80 in October.

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Since the Middle East war began on February 28, retail fuel prices in the UAE have risen more than 60 per cent, before dropping in July and then rising again from August.

Monthly changes in UAE petrol prices have a direct impact on household budgets, as fuel is an essential and recurring expense for most families. Even small price increases can add up over time, forcing motorists to allocate a larger portion of their income to fuel.